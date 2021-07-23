How To Make The Most Of Having An Intern

Years ago, I saw an illustration that has stayed with me. A woman was given a large glass jar and several rocks of various sizes, including large rocks, pebbles and sand. She was asked to put all the rocks into the jar. As she struggled to get all the rocks in, it became clear that this task was harder than it looked. After she had done all she could do, there were still rocks left on the table. Then the leader instructed her to empty her jar and try again, this time putting the big rocks in first, then the smaller rocks, then the pebbles and lastly, the sand. Amazingly, she was able to get all the rocks in her jar. Then came the lesson behind the activity. In many ways our lives are like this glass jar. It has capacity for doing good things, but that capacity is limited. You only have a certain number of hours in the day; a certain number of days in a year. You have capacity but not unlimited capacity. The rocks and sand represent various tasks and priorities that demand your attention. The big rocks are the things that are most important, like work and family demands. The smaller rocks are less important priorities, and the sand is the trivial things we do each day that are needed, but not very important in the grand scheme of life.