Zoar Mosquito Fest

The Herts Jazz Festival returns in October, running from Friday 17 to Sunday 19. Preview by Peter Vacher:. Oh, to be in Bishops Stortford at festival time. Well, that’s what it feels like writing this preview piece some months ahead of the restored Herts Jazz Festival’s (HJF) actual kick-off on 15 October. After a year like no other, with major festivals crashing and burning as organisers accepted the inevitable, the re-instatement of a live music event like this one is not only a blessing to the jazz musicians involved, but a potential joy for audiences so long deprived of the real thing. YouTube and Facebook may have filled the void to some degree but hey, they’re not the same as a festival, are they?