Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Zoar Mosquito Fest

duboiscountyherald.com
 10 days ago

Food stands will open at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 6 as the 49th annual Zoar Mosquito Fest gets underway. The Mosquito Fest is a family-oriented event sponsored by the Zoar United Methodist Church. Great food will be available all weekend with burgers, fish, and corndogs served both days. BBQ...

duboiscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito#Gospel Music#Bbq#Nailprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Country
Netherlands
Related
North Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Bug Fest

Bug Fest will be back and bigger than previously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Road, North Aurora. Tickets must be purchased this year to enter Bug Fest which will include games, activities, and inflatables. Participating agencies will have...
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Asian Fest

The Asian American Alliance will celebrate Asian heritage during Asian Fest 1-5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Global Village Welcome Center, 4233 Lafayette Road. The event will feature live performances, cultural and arts exhibits, food, activities and free health screenings. Admission is free. For more information, visit aaalliance.org or the Asian...
MusicSan Marcos Daily Record

Music Fest

Imagine lounging in the cool grass along the Guadalupe River, listening to the soulful, laidback rhythms of reggae legends The Wailers. This August, Roddy Tree Ranch will host the two-day Reggae on the Guadalupe Festival, headlined by The Wailers and featuring Nautical Nation, Henry and The Invisibles, Cowboy Irie and ...
Zoar, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Head to Zoar for antiquing adventures: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It just so happens that with the return of many antiquing adventures, the Zoar Harvest Fest will span July and August. Yes, that’s right: Saturday, July 31, marks the first day of the celebration, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, the fun will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Zoar, OHwtuz.com

Upcoming Zoar Antique and Artisan Show

Nick McWilliams reporting – Residents looking to acquire antiques or homemade crafts are invited to the village of Zoar this weekend. The Zoar Antiques and Artisan Show is July 31st and August 1st, with Saturday’s hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over...
Animalswfxb.com

Bounce the Mosquitoes Away with This Trick!

Tis the season for mosquitos. We’ve got a tip for that. just put a dryer sheet in your pocket. Dryer sheets have been bouncing around home-related sites claiming to keep the bugs away. Bounce dryer sheets contain an ingredient linalool, which is found in plants like basil and lavender. It naturally repels garden pests, mites and beetles. It can also be found in certain mosquito repellents, which may mean its worth trying next time you head outside.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Jell-O Recipes

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. Jell-O Trivia (answers at end of article) In 1936 Jell-O came out with a cola flavored Jell-O. True or False. The residents of what United States city eat more lime flavored Jell-O than any other U.S. city. What were the first flavors of...
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

Mosquito Spraying July 25th in Laurel

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has informed the City that they will be spraying city-wide with two spray trucks for mosquitoes during the evening of Sunday, July 25th. Mayor Craig A. Moe wants to ensure we give residents enough notice of the spraying occurring this Sunday and remind you that the formula that is used has not changed and is not harmful to people and pets.
Zoar, OHTimes Reporter

Zoar to host Antiques Show on Saturday and Sunday

ZOAR — Zoar hosts its 49th annual Antiques Show and Artisan Tent on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission proceeds benefit the preservation and educational outreach programs of Historic Zoar Village. In celebration of the history of Zoar, more than...
Festivallondonjazznews.com

Herts Jazz Festival (15-17 October 2021)

The Herts Jazz Festival returns in October, running from Friday 17 to Sunday 19. Preview by Peter Vacher:. Oh, to be in Bishops Stortford at festival time. Well, that’s what it feels like writing this preview piece some months ahead of the restored Herts Jazz Festival’s (HJF) actual kick-off on 15 October. After a year like no other, with major festivals crashing and burning as organisers accepted the inevitable, the re-instatement of a live music event like this one is not only a blessing to the jazz musicians involved, but a potential joy for audiences so long deprived of the real thing. YouTube and Facebook may have filled the void to some degree but hey, they’re not the same as a festival, are they?
duboiscountyherald.com

50 Years: Dennis and Norma Fleck

Dennis and Norma Fleck of Ferdinand will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 14th. Dennis Fleck and the former Norma Berg were married August 14, 1971 in St. Ferdinand Church with Father Joe Kane officiating. Best man was David A Berg and maid of honor was Donna (Fleck)...
Musicents24.com

The Legends Festival Hertfordshire

Discover your top matches amongst the lineup via our Lineup finder. The UK’s largest celebration of the world’s greatest pop and rock acts is steaming into St Albans. With an incredible line up on our festival stage, everyone will love this unforgettable afternoon and evening of live music. What’s more…you can bring your own picnic!
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

In The Park with McFly + Special Guests festival

Kick off summer with a bang with In the Park! Southend-on-Sea hosts 11. hours of music, comedy and entertainment. Catch McFly in their FIRST gig of the year alongside Scouting for Girls,. Stereo Mc’s, Eliza and the Bear, Lauran Hibberd and Noahfinnce, Ruti,. The New Twentys,. Zoe London (DJ) and...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Piano works Farringdon // Every Saturday // Student drink deals

Piano Works West Farringdon brings you non stop live music from a 6-piece band, every night playing music decided by the audience!. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Piano Works Farringdon. Piano Works West Farringdon brings you a Boasting...
Zoar, OHwtuz.com

Historic Marker Placed at Zoar Hotel

Mary Alice Reporting – The Zoar Hotel now has a maker commemorating its significance to the Village of Zoar. Built in 1833, the lodge became a way for the community to make money on the tourist trade, representing a change in commercial emphasis of Zoar. An unveiling ceremony was recently...
Recipessoutherndiscourse.com

7 Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make

7 fresh blueberry recipes to make this summer! From blueberry pound cake to ice cream, to breakfast casseroles to salads, plump, fresh blueberries can do it all. Summer is known for yielding buckets and buckets of blueberries. They can be found in local grocery stores, farmers’ markets or plucked right off the bush for just a couple of dollars per gallon.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

For Rookie, Lollapalooza is a homecoming — and a dream come true

For the members of Chicago rock band Rookie, stepping on to the stage at Lollapalooza Friday felt like a dream, years in the making. The five piece looked out onto the early afternoon crowd and swiftly jammed through their first few songs, letting their brand of 1970s-inspired roots rock blast through the festival grounds, enticing sleepy concertgoers to stop by.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Cookie Colada is the ultimate dessert cocktail

Why choose between a dessert and a cocktail when there is a Cookie Colada dessert cocktail. This ultimate adult beverage just might make you not only eat dessert first, but also second, third and more. For many people, a meal is better when there is a sweet ending. Although there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy