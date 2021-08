Some people thought that the new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie was going somewhere no other web-slinger adventure has previously gone when images surfaced online of Spidey with Pope Francis at the Vatican. However, this was not a scene from the much awaited and endlessly teased Spider-Man: No Way Home, but in fact was a cosplayer who had been invited to have an audience with the Pope and was in one of the VIP seats in the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.