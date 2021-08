Some states are still being slow to process jobless claims. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the course of the pandemic, and while weekly jobless claims have been high recently, they're nowhere close to the numbers we were seeing back when the outbreak first started. In fact, many people wound up in a dire situation in March and April of 2020 when they not only lost their jobs, but faced delays in getting their unemployment benefits due to crashing, overwhelmed filing systems.