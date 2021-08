Debates over proposed zoning changes in the city of Atlanta are set to intensify over the next several months as neighborhoods and the City Council weigh in on the ideas. A series of three ordinances introduced this month by Councilman Amir Farokhi would allow a wider variety of housing to be built in traditionally single-family neighborhoods, especially around transit, helping the city keep up with its rising population, supporters say. Opponents worry the changes are too broad and could negatively impact the identity of Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods.