Ribbon cut for Community-Based Day Service

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Willkommen Committee held a special ribbon cutting for MRCI’s new Community-Based Day Service. The Community-Based Day Service was started in January 2021 and is another program MRCI uses to meet its mission of providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities at home, at work and in the community. The Community-Based Day Service offers individuals opportunities to integrate into the community. Using a van, participants are transported to take part in various activities and events. MRCI clients have traveled to parks, the Minnesota Zoo and other activities to promote health, wellness, social skills and independent living. The Willkommen Committee held the special ribbon cutting with MRCI staff and clients to show appreciation for the impact they have on the community. In a unique twist on the ribbon cutting, MRCI staff drove the Day Service van through the ribbon as Mayor Terry Sveine made the ceremonial cut.