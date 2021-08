Daily Sun photo/Mike Phillips Team Supreme is headed to the state meet and will hold a Turkey Leg fundraisers from 11 am, Friday at the Bears Den at 802 South Second and on Saturday the kids will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In at 1700 W 7th Avenue.

The Team Supreme Track Club is headed for the state meet next week in Corpus Christi and will hold two fundraisers Friday and Saturday.

There will be a Smoked Turkey Leg sale beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bears Den at Friday 802 South Second Street, and the on Saturday the kids will hold a Car Wash from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In at 1700 W 7th Avenue.