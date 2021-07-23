Cool cars come to New Ulm

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Grand Nationals are coming to New Ulm July 22 through July 24. Thursday, the Zenith Car Placement took place in the Civic Center. The 18 vehicles up for the Zenith Award were brought into the Civic Center for display. The vehicles come from across the United States are represent different style and eras of automobiles. Only one of these vehicles will be crowned “Restoration of the Year” by winning the Zenith Award. Judging will take place today with the award ceremony at 4 p.m. The public is free to view the vehicles from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.