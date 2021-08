The City of Morris already approved putting solar panels on the roofs of City Hall, the Morris Senior Center, and the Municipal Liquor Store when Otter Tail Power Company said they have unused Publicly Owned Power credits that can be used in 2021. So at last week’s City Council meeting, the Council approved adding the Morris Public Library to the work order. City Manager Blaine Hill explained on the KMRS Community Connection that the project will cost $118,000, but the City will receive $48,000 of credit.