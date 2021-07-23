Members of public urge school board to resist masks, vaccines

The New Ulm School board heard parents and grandparents of students who opposed masking mandates in the upcoming school year. At the start of the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health were preparing recommended guidance for schools to start in the fall and currently there were no state requirements for masks in the schools. The schools must still follow the mask requirement on school buses. The buses fall under federal rules, which still require masks. The schools do not have a choice on whether to follow that regulation. The schools will not require COVID vaccinations for staff or students. There will be no pod model like last year. Mask wearing will be optional at this time. Bertrang said this information will be sent out to parents before school starts but said regulations shift based on state mandates.