It’s years now hat this rumor comes up at regular intervals. Canon making an EOS R with APS-C sensor. It seems the rumor about Canon allegedly working on a camera with RF mount and an APS-C sensor has now been downgraded to Canon “actively been doing market research” to learn if such a camera makes any sense. We stated since this rumor came up: it does not. Neither is the future of the EOS M system uncertain or unknown. It’s a best selling APS-C mirrorless camera line-up.