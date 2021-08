Between expiring contracts and the loss of Mark Giordano in the expansion draft, the Calgary Flames have over $18.6 million in cap space heading into Wednesday’s start to the free agency period. After a disappointing season where many thought the Flames would be a playoff team, they fizzled out and will now be looking to retool the roster. There are some interesting names the organization could try to bring in and also some names they could bring back into the fold for the 2021-22 season.