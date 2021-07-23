Study finds gaming on smartphones to escape boredom could be harmful
A new study shows the potential negative impacts of using smartphones. Researchers from Canada’s University of Waterloo have found smartphone gaming to escape boredom and a negative mood can be harmful. They say “escape players” — those who have a hard time interacting with the real world and maintaining attention — may seek “flow.” “Flow” is a deep and effortless state of concentration in an activity associated with losing awareness of space and time.www.ajc.com
