Video Games

Study finds gaming on smartphones to escape boredom could be harmful

By Kiersten Willis
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 10 days ago
A new study shows the potential negative impacts of using smartphones. Researchers from Canada’s University of Waterloo have found smartphone gaming to escape boredom and a negative mood can be harmful. They say “escape players” — those who have a hard time interacting with the real world and maintaining attention — may seek “flow.” “Flow” is a deep and effortless state of concentration in an activity associated with losing awareness of space and time.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boredom#Smartphones#University Of Waterloo#Medical News
