2021 Education Award Honoree: Mellisa Blankenship

Fostering an appreciation for science comes easy for Mellisa Blankenship. She oversees the team that designs and implements a wide range of STEAM programs for kids and adults at the Kentucky Science Center. These programs are also being used annually in Kentucky and Indiana. During the pandemic, Mellisa and her team quickly developed a digital platform that would allow them to continue their passion of science literacy. “These programs [provided] resources that teachers could use in their new virtual classrooms. We also recorded weekly Do Science at Home social media experiences so that our families could continue to do science with us, even though our doors were closed,” she says.