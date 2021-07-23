Elizabeth Dole Foundation, DoorDash team up to feed military caregiver families

A new partnership between the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Door Dash aims to provide meals for military caregiver families. Photo credit Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has partnered with DoorDash to provide meal assistance to military caregiver families in moments of crisis.

The program will offer community credits for meal deliveries to military and veteran families caring for a loved one living with a service-connected injury or illness.

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation understands the unique challenges our country’s military caregivers face every single day,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

“Thanks to our partners at DoorDash, we’re able to step in and provide meals to caregivers and their families when they need it most – at the hospital, in times of crisis or natural disasters, or when they can’t afford to put dinner on the table.”

The community credits will be provided to those families experiencing acute medical challenges, financial stress, or other unexpected hurdles that make it difficult to find immediate access to an affordable meal.

This partnership is through DoorDash’s Community Credits program which provides DoorDash gift cards to nonprofits that share in the company’s vision to serve members

“We are proud to empower those facing medical, financial, and other challenges by providing access to food, essentials, and more so that they can devote time to doing more of what really matters: supporting their families and communities,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, vice president, Communications & Policy at DoorDash.

Military and veteran caregivers can become eligible for this offer by registering here and joining the Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community Facebook group.

