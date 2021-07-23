Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Elizabeth Dole Foundation, DoorDash team up to feed military caregiver families

By Julia LeDoux
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3lKc_0b5kZYhT00
A new partnership between the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Door Dash aims to provide meals for military caregiver families. Photo credit Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has partnered with DoorDash to provide meal assistance to military caregiver families in moments of crisis.

The program will offer community credits for meal deliveries to military and veteran families caring for a loved one living with a service-connected injury or illness.

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation understands the unique challenges our country’s military caregivers face every single day,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

“Thanks to our partners at DoorDash, we’re able to step in and provide meals to caregivers and their families when they need it most – at the hospital, in times of crisis or natural disasters, or when they can’t afford to put dinner on the table.”

The community credits will be provided to those families experiencing acute medical challenges, financial stress, or other unexpected hurdles that make it difficult to find immediate access to an affordable meal.

This partnership is through DoorDash’s Community Credits program which provides DoorDash gift cards to nonprofits that share in the company’s vision to serve members

“We are proud to empower those facing medical, financial, and other challenges by providing access to food, essentials, and more so that they can devote time to doing more of what really matters: supporting their families and communities,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, vice president, Communications & Policy at DoorDash.

Military and veteran caregivers can become eligible for this offer by registering here and joining the Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community Facebook group.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Want to get more connected to all the news and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here for our weekly newsletter.

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
704
Followers
697
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Veteran#Charity#Communications Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

BBQ Planned in Pleasanton for Veterans and Military Families

Pleasanton Military Families (PMF), a local support group, will host a BBQ for Tri-Valley residents with family members who are veterans or now serving in the U.S. military, at Pleasanton’s Amador Valley Community Park, 4301 Black Ave., at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 12. There is no cost for military...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Schnucks raises $1M in scholarships to families of military vets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnucks customers, vendors and company pledged $1 million to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty. The Round Up at the Register campaign,...
CharitiesAsbarez News

Barigian Family Foundation Meets with Sponsored Students in Yerevan

The AEF always encourages and facilitates scholarship sponsors to meet their sponsored students when visiting Armenia. Doretta Hovanessian is a 4th generation Armenian from Fresno and one example of the Armenian Educational Foundations’s many scholarship sponsors who have taken the time to connect and build relationships with their students. Having established the Barigian Family Foundation and as the Director of the Foundation, she has donated $15,000 each year to support eight medical and dental scholarships, paying the full tuition each year.
Broomfield, COlhvc.com

Grant-A-Dream Foundation targets 'caregiver burnout'

Everyone knows about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which provides getaways to critically ill patients, but Broomfield mom Ann Townsend realized that caregivers of those patients face challenges of their own. So in 2018 she founded the Grant-A-Dream Foundation and started helping families across Colorado refresh and reconnect. "Even if caregivers get...
CharitiesBrainerd Dispatch

LSS seeks volunteers to offer a break to family caregivers

Jenni Worcester understands the importance of volunteering and the positive impact it can have on the older adults with whom she spends her time. She has spent the last two years volunteering her time to families in her community for several reasons. “Providing respite care in my community improves the...
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Starbucks honored for supporting military and families

Another award has been added to the military wall at the back of the Ridgecrest Starbucks on China Lake Boulevard. On Monday the coffee shop received special recognition from the Distinguished Flying Cross Society for supporting the local military community. James Wilhite from the society on Monday presented Starbucks manager...
Charitiesyoursun.com

Joyner donates to Military Warriors Support Foundation

VENICE — In its ongoing effort to assist the community, Joyner Family Insurance recently donated $1,810 to Military Warriors Support Foundation. The donation was part of the independent insurance agency’s “Help Our Community” Referral program. It noted that Military Warrior Support Foundation was founded by retired Army Lt. General Leroy...
Durham, NCdurhamtech.edu

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gives donation to feed students

Durham Technical Community College has received a $3,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed students in need. Durham Tech plans to use this grant to help stock the Campus Harvest Food Pantry. The campus food pantry is available to current enrolled Durham Tech students on...
Family RelationshipsInvestopedia

12 Financial Tips for Military Families

Whether you are a recent recruit, about to leave the service, or somewhere in between, you know that military service creates unique financial challenges for military families. Unexpected or frequent moves, difficulty for spouses to obtain employment, and ultimately transitioning to civilian life or retirement are just a few of the roadblocks to a stable, financially sound family life.
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Mayfield family man receives prestigious military rank

A former Mayfield High School student and 1995 state football champion has achieved a military rank that very few enlisted personnel even get a chance at obtaining. Jaworski Cherry, who has served as a Marine for 26 years, was promoted in 2020 to Master Gunnery Sergeant, the highest possible rank for an enlisted member to receive. According to his wife, Regina, approximately 1% of those enlisted achieve the rank.
Durant, OKKTEN.com

Dice Run benefits Families Feeding Families

DURANT, Oklahoma -- Three Valley Riders hosted their annual Dice Run benefiting Families Feeding Families on Saturday morning. The Christmas in July celebration started with participants throwing die for prizes at various locations. The object of the run is to have the highest score determined by adding up all the dice rolls. Winners were given prizes along the way.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Foundation offers affordable housing for transplant patients and caregivers

Mary Evans showed Becky Merrill around the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a complex that sits on the Brookhaven city line. “The kitchen has everything you need,” Evans said as she opened the cabinets. “That’s good because my passion is cooking,” Merrill said. Evans could have been an Airbnb host welcoming a guest, but the truth […] The post Foundation offers affordable housing for transplant patients and caregivers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

OATS And CDC Foundation Launch Virtual Course On Digital Essentials For Older Adult Caregivers And Recipients Of Care

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP and the CDC Foundation announce the launch of a virtual course on digital essentials designed specifically for older adult caregivers and recipients of care beginning on Monday, August 9. The free, six-week course, Digital Essentials for Older Adult Caregivers & Recipients of Care, will empower attendees with the skills needed to navigate and understand the digital world.
Yucaipa, CAsb-american.com

Chick-fil-A Grants $25,000 to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Chick-fil-A Foundation Provides Much-Needed Relief and Hope for Children and Families Facing Food Insecurity

(Riverside, CA – July 19, 2021) – Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) was granted $25,000 in honor of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Yucaipa, California. The grant will help to provide up to 175,000 meals for grab and go site sites that serve Inland Empire children facing hunger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy