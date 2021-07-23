Cancel
Report: Oklahoma-Texas move almost complete, in motion for six months

By Patrick Conn
All the college sports world can discuss at the moment is the idea of SEC expansion with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

The idea broke just 48 hours ago with a report from the Houston Chronicle stating that the two schools were “interested” in joining one of the longest-running conferences in college football. The idea has only picked up speed and it doesn’t appear that this train will be slowing down any time soon.

The latest report as of Friday morning is that the move is imminent according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.

Prominent Big 12 source tells the American-Statesman the Texas-OU move to the SEC is almost done. “They’ve been working on this for a minimum of 6 months, and the A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn’t told about it.” Move could become official in a week. – Bohls via Twitter

There are a lot of layers going on here, especially the idea that Texas A&M leadership was left in the dark. The Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork has been very vocal against the idea of having Texas join the conference. They jettisoned out of the Big 12 Conference to get away from the Longhorns and that could be coming to an end in the very near future.

This is one situation that LSU Tigers Wire will continue to monitor and provide more updates as they are made available. It doesn’t appear that this story is going to end any time soon.

