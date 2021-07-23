Cancel
Dollface - Season 2 - Corinne Foxx Set To Recur

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeat Shazam‘s Corinne Foxx is set for a key recurring role on the second season of Kat Dennings’ Hulu comedy series Dollface. Foxx will play Ruby, the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison (Brenda Song).

