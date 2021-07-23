CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT July 24

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance. For a complete list, visit waltonsun.com. Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, will host a concert with Raelyn Nelson Band, Heat & The Zydeco Gents at 6 p.m. July 24. Enjoy bites from local food trucks as well as specialty craft cocktails, beer and wine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Benefiting The Ohana Institute and presented by Step One Automotive Group. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/D98Tickets.