Miramar Beach, FL

CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT July 24

Destin Log
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance. For a complete list, visit waltonsun.com. Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, will host a concert with Raelyn Nelson Band, Heat & The Zydeco Gents at 6 p.m. July 24. Enjoy bites from local food trucks as well as specialty craft cocktails, beer and wine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Benefiting The Ohana Institute and presented by Step One Automotive Group. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/D98Tickets.

