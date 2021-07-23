Travis Bailey, Central Valley Alarm: The Smartest Ways to Ensure Your Property’s Total Security

The following commentary was posted Thursday on the California Department of Technology's Tech Blog. When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s FY 2021-22 budget, he set in motion a host of state technology initiatives that will improve the delivery of government services to California’s nearly 40 million residents. One initiative allows us, the California Department of Technology (CDT), to receive general funding to support essential statewide information security services. The significance of this new funding model can be understood by reviewing CDT’s previous model.