Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Series Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs, July 23 – July 25, 2021

bleachernation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, the Cubs won a series against the Diamondbacks, taking the first two games behind Kyle Hendricks and Adbert Alzolay, before losing the finale with Zach Davies on the mound. This time around, the Cubs are swapping Hendricks and Alzolay for Alec Mills and Trevor Williams, which is – with all love and respect – a pretty a clear downgrade. Winning doesn’t “matter” at this point, but losing multiple games at home to a Diamondbacks squad that only just recently won their 30th game of the season in late July would be pretty depressing.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Cardinals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Marq#Mlbn#Rf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.
MLBthecomeback.com

Anthony Rizzo crushes 449-foot home run in Yankees debut

The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).
MLBESPN

Kris Bryant joins ex-Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez in mashing debut homer

Kris Bryant on Sunday joined former Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in making an immediate good impression with his new team. The now San Francisco Giant hit a two-out solo shot in the third inning of a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros. Two days earlier, Rizzo crushed a 449-foot solo home run in his New York Yankees debut while Baez mashed a two-run dinger in his first game with the New York Mets the following day.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Biggest Losers From the MLB Trade Deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed and it was one of the most active in recent memory. There were a ton of deals that involved impact players being shipped all over the league. As much as it was hyped heading into it, this year's deadline surpassed all expectations. We've...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 18

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 3-0. Iowa starter Adrian Sampson gave up a solo home run to Willi Castro to lead off the bottom of the first, and that was all the runs Toledo would need. Sampson took the loss after giving up three runs on six hits over five innings. Sampson walked two and struck out five.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Continues scorching July

Hendricks pitched 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to St. Louis, allowing two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Hendricks cruised through six innings but allowed two hits and a run in the seventh before departing. He would have been the loser if not for Eric Sogard's tying hit in the ninth. This was Hendricks' 12th quality start in his last 13 appearances. Interestingly enough, three of his four lowest strikeout totals this season have come against the Cardinals.
MLBThe Southern

3 numbers that stand out from the Chicago Cubs’ series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs continue to try to block out outside distractions. They took care of business over the weekend against the worst team in baseball, as they should even for a struggling team. On-field results can only distract so much, though, as the trade deadline draws closer with the Cubs (49-51) sitting in fourth place in the National League Central, 9 games back of first place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy