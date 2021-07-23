Series Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs, July 23 – July 25, 2021
A week ago, the Cubs won a series against the Diamondbacks, taking the first two games behind Kyle Hendricks and Adbert Alzolay, before losing the finale with Zach Davies on the mound. This time around, the Cubs are swapping Hendricks and Alzolay for Alec Mills and Trevor Williams, which is – with all love and respect – a pretty a clear downgrade. Winning doesn’t “matter” at this point, but losing multiple games at home to a Diamondbacks squad that only just recently won their 30th game of the season in late July would be pretty depressing.www.bleachernation.com
