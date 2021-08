Before he started his college career, former Duke star Jalen Johnson was projected to be one of the first picks off the board in the 2021 NBA Draft. But after a letdown of a season and an early opt out at Duke, Johnson slid down to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 20 overall on Thursday night. ESPN College GamaeDay analyst Jay Bilas said on the draft broadcast that it is fair to be concerned about Johnson’s future in the NBA because of how his Duke days ended.