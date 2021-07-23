Cancel
Bibibop Asian Grill now open in Hilliard

By Dan Eaton
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBibibop Asian Grill has expanded its local reach. The Columbus-based fast-casual rice bowl chain Friday opened its newest restaurant at 1775 Hilliard Rome Road. The more than 4,500-square-foot space is the 14th local eatery for the brand and the 45th overall. Bibibop Asian Grill is now in six states and...

