Bibibop Asian Grill now open in Hilliard

Rodizio Grill Denver Tech Center to open Fall 2021. Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States with its first location in Littleton, Colo. After a prosperous beginning, Rodizio Grill moved from Littleton to its current location in Downtown Denver. “We’ve had many great years in LoDo, and during that time, our friends and guests have often expressed their desire for a Rodizio Grill in the southern suburbs,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder and President of Rodizio Grill. “I’m proud to say that we can finally realize that dream and open in the bustling Tech Center. This new location will allow us to not only welcome business travelers and those who work daily in DTC, but also residents in the fast-growing suburbs.”