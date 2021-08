The Wheat Belt is a large swathe of territory in the North American plains, in which wheat is the predominant crop. This region straddles the Canada-United States border, from the Canadian Prairie Provinces all the way to Central Texas, for a distance totaling 2,400 km. The Wheat Belt is subdivided into the Winter Wheat Belt and the Spring Wheat Belt. The Winter Wheat Belt contains parts of the US states of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Colorado, while the Spring Wheat Belt is based in parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.