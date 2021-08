The history of the margarita is nebulous, a hazy mix of rumor and innuendo. Some say it was conceived on the Baja peninsula in the 1930s, while others peg its creation to 1942 Juárez. One popular claim bestows its invention to a Dallas socialite, who mixed together tequila, Cointreau and lime juice for her friends in Acapulco, Mexico, circa 1948.