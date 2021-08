In a Real Money column Thursday, Jim Cramer said that we spend a lot of time talking about the exciting companies, but it's often easier to make money with the boring ones. So while the markets were focused on Thursday's IPO of Robinhood ( HOOD) and its 22 million clients (read Cramer's take on the Robinhood IPO here), Cramer said he wants to celebrate companies like Carrier Global ( CARR) , which are in the heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration business.