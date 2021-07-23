Cancel
Covid 19 Rage: Coronavirus Pandemic Offers Fertile Ground For New Variants

By Rada Mateescu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe novel coronavirus is far from gone from our planet, and despite all experts’ efforts, the pandemic continues. New variants arise, and as you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous one so far. Some experts have already called it “coronavirus on steroids.”. The highly transmissible...

TravelPosted by
Coronavirus news - live: India warns against ‘revenge travel’ amid fears of a third wave

The Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic. India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930. Meanwhile, Sydney’s lockdown has been extended for a week as Australia struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. And in the US, the CDC has said that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases across the country for the first time.
Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down amid fears of another wave of infections. India was battered by the Delta...
Covid 19 News: WHO Audits Wuhan Labs – Coronavirus Origins

There’s been a theory that’s been circulating all over the world saying that the novel coronavirus has actually escaped from a lab in Wuhan, bringing global disaster. You may know by now that there’s a Wuhan report that concluded the fact that Covid 19 was likely transmitted to humans from animals.
A second crisis is killing survivors of India's worst Covid wave

Srinivas S. lies on a gurney in an operating theater in St John's Hospital in Bengaluru as surgeons carefully remove bits of blackened tissue and rotten bone from his face. The 41-year-old driver is one of more than 45,000 Indians infected with black fungus -- or mucormycosis -- since the start of the country's second Covid-19 wave in late March.
WHO warns of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning on the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle Eastern region, saying conditions are reaching a "critical point." In a press release Tuesday, WHO reported that multiple countries including Libya, Iran, Iraq, Tunisia, Lebanon and Morocco have all seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases after having seen 8 weeks of consecutive decreases.
What you need to know about a new coronavirus variant in Florida

The Washington Post quoted John Sellick in a story reporting that a coronavirus variant discovered in Colombia is showing up among patients in South Florida, increasing infections and putting health officials on alert. In the United States, the variant has yet to be named a variant of interest or concern, accounting for just more than 2.1 percent of cases as of July 17, Sellick noted. “The only time it becomes important is if it gives virus selective advantage, which we’ve seen with delta variant,” he said. “We’ll see with this one. … What we have to see is two weeks from now, or four weeks from now, is this going to do another trick and wind up being more?” Sellick noted how quickly the delta variant went from accounting for just more than 10 percent of cases at the beginning of June to more than 80 percent of cases by mid-July.

