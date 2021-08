It is not going to be the same. While yesterday’s opening ceremony did a splendid job of raising the curtain on an athletic spectacular that rarely fails to thrill (and will entertain us until Aug 8), the Tokyo Olympics will wear an unwanted asterisk in the record books. Twelve months late, condemned to silence in a stadium closed to spectators, and dogged by the claim that they are a health extravagance in the middle of a pandemic, they (and the Paralympics that will follow on Aug 24) will surely always be the “Covid Games”.