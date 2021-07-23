Cancel
Contra Costa County, CA

Jump in COVID cases alarms Contra Costa health officials

By In Jeong Kim
richmondconfidential.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant spreads across the state, the number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in Contra Costa County since California officially reopened on June 15. Over the last two weeks, 76% of 96 new specimens collected have been of the delta variant. “This is just a sampling, but it’s safe to say we have seen delta steadily grow in Contra Costa County,” said Dr. Sefanit Mekuria, deputy health officer with Contra Costa Health Services.

