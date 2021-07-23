Secretary Blinken’s Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week about the case of U.S. citizen Danny Fenster, a journalist and Michigan native currently detained in Burma. Governor Whitmer expressed thanks for the State Department’s continued commitment to secure Fenster’s release. Secretary Blinken and Governor Whitmer also discussed Enbridge Energy’s Line 5, which crosses the U.S. border with Canada in Michigan and is the subject of litigation between the State of Michigan and Enbridge in U.S. domestic courts. Secretary Blinken noted that there is no formal bilateral process between the federal governments of the United States and Canada concerning Line 5.www.state.gov
Comments / 0