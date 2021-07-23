Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week about the case of U.S. citizen Danny Fenster, a journalist and Michigan native currently detained in Burma. Governor Whitmer expressed thanks for the State Department’s continued commitment to secure Fenster’s release. Secretary Blinken and Governor Whitmer also discussed Enbridge Energy’s Line 5, which crosses the U.S. border with Canada in Michigan and is the subject of litigation between the State of Michigan and Enbridge in U.S. domestic courts. Secretary Blinken noted that there is no formal bilateral process between the federal governments of the United States and Canada concerning Line 5.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Michigan#The United States#State Of Michigan#The State Department#Enbridge Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

Whitmer signs bills to extend Michigan driver's license expiration dates

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bills that will extend the validation of state drivers’ licenses and personal identification cards, a move the governor’s office says will “help put Michigan drivers first,” as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic. “The pandemic was tough on...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Governor Whitmer Resumes Wearing Mask At Indoor Events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, July 27, resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from Michigan’s chief doctor. The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, said she does not anticipate reinstating a face-covering...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros discussed opportunities for collaboration to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO, while also building greater global pandemic preparedness and response capacity across the board. Secretary Blinken affirmed U.S. support for the WHO’s plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in the People’s Republic of China, to better understand the current pandemic and prevent future ones. He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the international community coming together on this matter of critical concern and reiterated our support for a multilateral approach to global health security more broadly. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros committed to work together and with all Member States to make meaningful, concrete progress in strengthening global health security to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics and health threats.
Lansing, MIpioneertribune.com

Whitmer: ‘Buy Michigan Week’ set to assist state’s small businesses

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently issued a proclamation marking the week of July 28 -Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week. “Michigan businesses have been resilient through the pandemic and I am committed to getting them the support they need as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” said Governor Whitmer. “Buying local has never been more important as we continue […]
Michigan Statemichigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan #1 State for Automotive Manufacturing According to Business Facilities

Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan #1 State for Automotive Manufacturing According to Business Facilities. Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan #1 State for Automotive Manufacturing According to Business Facilities. Michigan also takes top 10 rankings in additional manufacturing categories, food processing leaders, health care jobs and cybersecurity. Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids...
Lansing, MIWLNS

Governor Whitmer announces investment in affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday plans to assist 6,000 Michiganders by producing 2,000 rental housing units. The investment will receive $100 million of federal dollars through the American Rescue, and $380 million through private funding. “This new housing investment will make a huge difference in...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Ramirez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez. The Secretary reaffirmed the enduring partnership between our two countries. He emphasized the importance of defending and advancing democracy in the region, particularly in Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba. He reiterated our gratitude to the Government of Colombia for its model outreach to the Venezuelan migrant population. He expressed U.S. support for Colombia’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery, as underscored by our recent donation of 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Colombia. He emphasized our shared commitment to expanding citizen security in the region, meeting our joint counter-narcotics goals, and listening to citizens’ concerns and addressing the root causes of recent protests. He affirmed our support for lasting peace in Colombia and inclusive economic growth as our hemisphere recovers.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Sharansky

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with renowned human rights defender Natan Sharansky, Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy. They discussed global challenges for democracy, the plight of political prisoners around the world, and the importance of combatting anti-Semitism in all of its forms, including Holocaust distortion and denial. Secretary Blinken affirmed the United States’ commitment to promoting human rights and pressing for the release of political prisoners wherever they are held.
Politicsmichigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to the Bench

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments of Kwame L. Rowe to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County and Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt to the 54B District Court of the City of East Lansing. "Today, I am proud to appoint two legal experts to the bench...
Public Healthiosconews.com

Michigan Legislature revokes Whitmer's pandemic powers

(The Center Square) – Sixteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic began in Michigan, the GOP-led Legislature has revoked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic powers. The House of Representatives sealed the end of her powers Wednesday with a vote of 60-48. The Senate approved the petition on July 15 on a 20-15 vote, a measure Whitmer can't veto.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Raises Frerichs Case In Call With Secretary Of State Blinken

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), today issued the following statement after speaking with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the importance of securing the safe return of her constituent Mark Frerichs, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy who was abducted in Kabul in early 2020. Duckworth served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years and is Chair of the SASC Airland Subcommittee. “I had a fran Continue Reading
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan governors press Biden administration on Canadian border restrictions

A bipartisan group of governors is pressing the Biden administration for answers on keeping the U.S-Canadian border closed to nonessential travel. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, the governors asked for additional information relating to “COVID-19 travel restrictions that impact the U.S.-Canadian border.”
Worlddallassun.com

PM Modi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy