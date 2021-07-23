Cancel
Morgan Wallen Speaks To GMA’s Michael Strahan About His ‘N-Word’ Incident

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
995qyk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen did his first interview since he got caught on camera using the N-word back in February. This morning, he spoke with Good Morning America‘s Micahel Strahan about the incident and what he’s been doing in the months since. “I was around some of my friends, and we just…...

