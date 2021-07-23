E-commerce Software Market To Hit US$ 21,548.7Mn By 2028
According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “E-commerce Software Market (Deployment Model – Software-as-a-Service and On-premise; End-use – Retail, Automotive, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020—2028”, the e-commerce software market is set to expand with a CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 21,548.7Mn by 2028.westfieldvoice.com
