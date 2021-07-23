Edge Computing Market Reached US$ 3.91Bn In 2019 And Expected To Grow With CAGR Of 14.2 % Across The Forecast Period From 2020 To 2028
According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Edge Computing Market (by Technology – Mobile Edge Computing and Fog Computing; by Deployment – On-premise Deployment and Cloud Deployment; by Component – Hardware, Software, and Service; by Application – Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Analytics, Data Monitoring and Data Catching; by End-use – Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Surveillance, Retail, Utilities, and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global edge computing market hit the value of US$ 3.91 Bn in 2019 and expected to witness immense CAGR of 14.2% across the forecast period through 2020 To 2028.westfieldvoice.com
Comments / 0