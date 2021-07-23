Global E-waste Management Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2028
According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “E-waste Management Market (by Product Type (Computers & IT Equipment, Mobile Devices, Televisions, and Hard-copy Devices), by Vertical (Industrial & Commercial Electronics and Consumer Electronics), by Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2020 -2028”, the global e-waste management market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast from 2020 to 2028.westfieldvoice.com
