Energy Industry

Oil Rallies Once Again; Gold Tests Support Once Again

 10 days ago

The fast money FOMO gnomes were out in force once again in oil markets yesterday, pushing prices higher despite nothing really materially changing in the world. Gone is the “Delta-dismay” of Monday’s speculative-long capitulation, and in with the fear of missing out on the next rally. As I have stated previously, I felt any sell-off would be short in duration, but I will admit oil’s comeback has surprised me and highlights that tail-chasing fast money is what is driving oil prices right now.

