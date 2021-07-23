Oil Rallies Once Again; Gold Tests Support Once Again

This environment was enough to push the price of an ounce of gold to the resistance level of 1833 dollars, its best level in six weeks. Gold closed the week's trading stable around the level of $ 1814 an ounce. Nevertheless, the gold price succeeded in achieving a weekly gain of 0.83%, and a monthly rise of 1.64%, which is an annual decline since the beginning of the year 2021 until now by 4.45%. As for silver, the sister commodity to gold, it failed to court $26 an ounce again. An ounce of silver fell to $25.53 an ounce. Nevertheless, the price of gold achieved a weekly gain of 1.15%, but suffered a monthly loss of 4%. Since the beginning of the year 2021 until now, the price of silver has decreased by 3.75%.