Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a brand new video for Apex Legends showing off the latest addition coming. This time around we got a brand new Stories From The Outlands video as we get a better look at the next hero for the game, Seer, in a story called "Metamorphosis". Like a lot of the previous characters coming to the game, they don't really tell you a lot about them at the start. What little info we have has been cobbled together for you here.