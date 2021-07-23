Cancel
Cancer

Research Team Wins C$6.5M from Genome Canada to Join Earth BioGenome Project

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 10 days ago

NEW YORK — Genome British Columbia said on Thursday that a team of researchers from Canada has won approximately C$6.5 million ($5.2 million) to join the Earth BioGenome Project, an international effect launched in 2017 to sequence all of the planet's eukaryotic species. With the new funding, awarded through Genome...

www.genomeweb.com

Agricultureparabolicarc.com

NorthStar Teams with Canadian Coast Guard, INRS to Develop Earth Observation Monitoring System for Canada’s Marine and Coastal Environments

MONTREAL, CANADA, July 22, 2021 (NorthStar Earth & Space PR) — NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) announced that it is collaborating with the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) to develop a prototype Earth Observation Monitoring System for Marine and Coastal Environments (EOMCE) to improve information quality and deliver critical knowledge on marine pollution, ice conditions, and coastal ecosystems directly impacted by climate change.
CancerGenomeWeb

Lithuanian Team Developing Droplet-Based Single-Cell Small RNA Sequencing Approach

NEW YORK – A European research project aims to develop a high-throughput, droplet-based method for simultaneous microRNA and mRNA capture and sequencing in single cells. The researchers, based at Vilnius University in Lithuania, want to apply the technique to assess the roles of miRNAs in cell fate decision during hematopoietic development at a single-cell level. The European Union has backed the project, called Droplet-Small-Seq, with a €146,000 ($174,000) Horizon 2020 research grant. It is set to commence Oct. 1 and run through September 2023.
ScienceEurekAlert

UM researchers publish study on genomics of pregnancy-induced diabetes

Pregnancy-induced diabetes, also known as gestational diabetes, is a common metabolic complication of pregnancy. The disorder carries a significant risk of adverse obstetric outcome. Additionally, it is associated with a high risk of recurrence, progression to maternal type 2 diabetes as well as an elevated risk of obesity in foetuses exposed to hyperglycaemia during gestation.
Economybiospace.com

Deep Genomics is Rewriting RNA for Powerful Therapeutics with $180M Series C

"For the first time in history, medicine has become information." That's the groundbreaking connection AI-driven RNA therapeutics has given us, according to Deep Genomics Founder and CEO Brendan Frey. Investors are buying into the cause too. The Toronto-based biotech landed $180 million in its oversubscribed Series C. In fact, the...
ScienceEurekAlert

New statement provides path to include ethnicity, ancestry, race in genomic research

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 -- Genomic studies have produced advances in how to calculate and reduce heart-disease risk, however, the benefits don't necessarily apply to people from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups and Indigenous populations. Efforts must be made to eliminate barriers to increase their participation in genomic research, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published today in the Association's journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Science Papers Tie Rare Mutations to Short Stature, Immunodeficiency; Present Single-Cell Transcriptomics Map

A pair of mutations in one gene have been implicated in the short stature and immunodeficiency observed in three brothers from a single family, according to a report in this week's Science Signaling. The study focused on the regulator of G protein signaling (RGS) superfamily, a group of proteins with diverse cellular functions. While RGS mutations are known to contribute to genetic disorders, the role of individual proteins in these conditions is not known. To investigate, a team led by researchers from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases studied molecular data on three brothers from Qatar, with short stature and recurrent viral infections. The patients were found to have reduced amounts of growth hormones and abnormalities in immune cell movement. Exome sequencing revealed that the brothers all had two rare mutations in the RGS10 gene not found in their healthy siblings. The mutations were linked with changes in lymph node architecture and immune cell impairment, while overexpression of RGS10 in pituitary adenoma cells was found to slow the secretion of growth hormone. Further work revealed that the mutations altered RGS10's phosphorylation by the enzyme PKA and its subcellular localization, which the researchers linked to defective lymphocyte chemotaxis. The findings, the study's authors write, suggest that "RGS10 is critical for both immune competence and normal hormonal metabolism in humans and that rare RGS10 variants may contribute to distinct systemic genetic disorders."
Businessresourceworld.com

Canada Rare Earth Acquires Rare Earth Trading Business

Canada Rare Earth Corp. [TSXV-LL] has entered into an agreement to acquire the rare earth trade aspects of business from TEC Commodities Limited (“TEC”), a private Hong Kong company. As a part of the ongoing initiatives to grow its rare earth centered trading business the Company has agreed, subject to...
EngineeringUniversity of Arkansas

Electrical Engineering Research Team Wins Best Paper Award

A team of electrical engineering researchers earned the "Second Place Prize Paper" award from an international journal for their work on review of modulation strategies for LLC resonant converter, where the modulation strategy generation mechanisms are revealed. This work enables high efficiency operation of power converters in numerous applications, like renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and portable electronics. At the same time, more power-dense converters can be achieved.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

A Path to Greater Inclusivity in Genomics Research

Genomic studies have produced advances in how to calculate and reduce heart-disease risk, however, the benefits don’t necessarily apply to people from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups and Indigenous populations. Efforts must be made to eliminate barriers to increase their participation in genomic research, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published today in the Association’s journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.
WorldGenomeWeb

Singapore-MIT Alliance Shows Benefits of Wastewater SARS-CoV-2 Variant Test

NEW YORK – A team of researchers at the Singapore-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Alliance for Research and Technology has shown its SARS-CoV-2 variant detection assay for wastewater agrees with clinical trends. The SMART assay to detect the Alpha variant of the virus is now being used by testing lab Biobot Analytics, and SMART expects to have a Delta variant assay publicly available within the week.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Research Team Receives $1.5M NSF Grant to Establish Research Center for Solid-State Electric Power Storage

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Professor Quinn Qiao and a research team from the College of Engineering and Computer Science received a $1.5 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and industry members to develop an Industry/University Collaborative Research Center (IUCRC) for solid-state electric power storage with a site at Syracuse University. The University will partner with South Dakota School of Mines and Technologies and Northeastern University to build this NSF-sponsored center. The center will focus on developing eco-friendly, safe and economically feasible all-solid-state energy storage technology for portable and medical applications, automotive industry, centralized and decentralized electric grids, military applications, and energy security.
EconomyGenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Sophia Genetics, Twist Bioscience, Dante Labs, MGI, Codex DNA, More

NEW YORK – Fresh off its July 23 initial public offering, Sophia Genetics said this week that it has completed a previously announced $20 million private placement of 1,111,111 shares to an affiliate of GE Healthcare, with which the firm signed a letter of intent to codevelop new artificial intelligence-driven analytics and workflow technologies to improve the matching of treatments based on genetic and tumor profiles of cancer patients. IPO underwriters JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse hold the option to purchase as many as 1,950,000 additional shares at $18 each.
TechnologyGenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: SpeeDx, Bio-Techne, NuProbe, More

SpeeDx has launched a SARS-CoV-2 variant analysis assay for research use only. The PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+ assay is a single-well multiplex test designed to detect mutations N501Y, S982A, and E484K in the spike gene of SARS-CoV-2. These mutations are found in the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Gamma (P.1) variants of concern. The test is compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation. It can potentially reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, ultimately reducing turnaround and hands-on time, the company said. The firm also plans to launch a multiplex assay for mutations related to the Delta variant, and is currently assessing other mutations.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Manac Joins General Dynamics Power Team in Bid to Modernize Canada's Logistics Vehicle Fleet

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Manac Inc. ("Manac"), Canada's largest and most diverse trailer manufacturer, is excited to announce that they have been selected by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada to design and build the light capability trailer and the heavy equipment transporter in the General Dynamics team bid for Canada's Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program. Manac has five manufacturing plants, one in Oran, Missouri, another one in British Columbia, and three in the province of Quebec.
MilitaryWMDT.com

UMES research team dives into biofilm study with funding from the U.S. Navy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A group of students at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore is diving into an exciting research opportunity. Students are being led by chemistry professor Dr. Victoria Volkis in helping the U.S. Navy to figure out a way to prevent damage to their ships, piers, and the environment. The research is being funded in part by a three-year $1 million grant from the U.S. Navy.

