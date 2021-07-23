Cancel
Middle East

Lebanon's people line up in 'queues of humiliation' as their country unravels

By Nabih Bulos Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 10 days ago

BEIRUT — Fill 'er up? Be ready to wait in line at least an hour — assuming the gas station is open, that is. Need medication? Something as basic as aspirin could set you on a daylong hunt from pharmacy to pharmacy. Even a grocery run is an ever-accelerating race...

Sarah
Saad Hariri
