Lebanon's people line up in 'queues of humiliation' as their country unravels

Tunisia’s democracy, born of the Arab Spring revolts, has endured as others in the region have faded. But it’s now facing its biggest assault since the 2011 ouster of its longtime autocratic leader. In his boldest move against rival power bases since his 2019 election as an independent, President Kais Saied in July fired the country’s technocratic prime minister and suspended parliament, where moderate Islamists of the Ennahda party hold the most seats. Critics of Saied fear he will return Tunisia to the days where authority was concentrated in the hands of the president. That could in turn damage hopes that a region known for autocracy might see a successful democratic transition. The power struggle in the North African nation, close to European shores, also could delay a new program with the International Monetary Fund thought to be key to jump-starting a reeling economy.