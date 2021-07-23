2021 Texans positional analysis: Wide receivers

This is the fourth edition of this article and has been one of the more entertaining pieces I’ve done over the years. Back in 2018, the top targets were DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but newly added Demaryius Thomas and Bruce Ellington were exciting sparks of a franchise leaning into the opportunity to make a run in 2018. The names and targets will feel fairly new this year and may even continue to change heading into training camp. The newly acquired slot receiver Anthony Miller will shake up the original predictions I had earlier in the week and is just another addition to a ton of new faces in the WR room.