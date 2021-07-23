Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Texans positional analysis: Wide receivers

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important decisions general manager Nick Caserio made during the offseason was to let big-play receiver Will Fuller leave in free agency. Before he was suspended for six games, including the last five of 2020, for violating the NFL’s policy against performance enhancing drugs, Fuller had caught eight touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson and gave the Texans a terrific one-two punch with Brandin Cooks.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
Person
Donte Moncrief
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bengals#Bills#American Football#Cooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFL247Sports

Report: Green Bay Packers working on a trade for Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb

As Aaron Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers for the start of training camp Tuesday, he'll reportedly soon reunite with one of his old receivers. The Packers are working on a trade for Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was Rodgers' teammate with the team from 2011-18, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The 30-year-old was one of Rodgers' favorite targets during their time in Green Bay and is considered to be one of his good friends.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Predicting Texans Receiving Targets By Player

This is the fourth edition of this article and has been one of the more entertaining pieces I’ve done over the years. Back in 2018, the top targets were DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but newly added Demaryius Thomas and Bruce Ellington were exciting sparks of a franchise leaning into the opportunity to make a run in 2018. The names and targets will feel fairly new this year and may even continue to change heading into training camp. The newly acquired slot receiver Anthony Miller will shake up the original predictions I had earlier in the week and is just another addition to a ton of new faces in the WR room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Texans receivers change their jersey numbers

Three Houston Texans receivers have changed their jersey numbers. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 [KRIV-TV], Texans receivers Nico Collins, Anthony Miller, and Jordan Veasy are getting new numbers. Collins, who was originally No. 84, is switching to No. 12. Miller is going with the No. 18, which was...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The New Orleans Saints added much-needed depth at wide receiver on Monday ahead of training camp. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Saints are signing Chris Hogan. Yes, that Chris Hogan. He worked out for the Saints on Monday and clearly impressed while doing so. He’s putting his lacrosse career on hold to help New Orleans out at wide receiver.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams can bide their time for a RB: Waived Mark Ingram?

Perhaps I am guilty of wishful thinking, but the rumor mill has it that the word out of Houston is that All-Pro veteran RB Mark Ingram is by no means a lock to make the Houston Texans’ roster. And I can think of no better replacement for the loss of the LA Rams’ leading rush Cam Akers than Ingram. He is 5-foot-9, but a stout 215-pound running back who put up over 1,000 yards rushing as recently as 2019.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) update: Colts 'bracing' for surgery

NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy