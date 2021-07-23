Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Coming Soon to Michigan: LGBTQ-Friendly Affordable Senior Housing in Ferndale

By Jason A. Michael
Pride Source
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Dr. Roland Stringfellow, senior minister and teacher of Metropolitan Community Church of Detroit (MCC-D), announced at last Sunday’s service that the church was partnering with Affirmations and SAGE Metro Detroit to bring affordable LGBTQ-friendly housing for older adults to Ferndale. The three groups are working in conjunction with Full Circle Properties and have recently secured tax credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

pridesource.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Ferndale, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
Ferndale, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Lgbtq#Lgbtq#Full Circle Properties#Pride Source#The Shepherd House#Affirmations#Sage Metro Detroit#The Detroit City Council#The Media Award#Essence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Findlay, OHnbc24.com

Affordable senior apartment building opens in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Thursday, Pennrose and the Blanchard Valley Health System opened a seniors' affordable housing option three years in the making. Eastern Woods Senior expands the 120-acre, mixed-use Eastern Woods campus in Findlay on Birchhaven Lane. Amenities in the three-story structure include laundry facilities, resident storage, a fitness center,...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Pitches $100 Million for Affordable Housing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans to spend $100 million of federal stimulus money on affordable housing. According to the governor’s claims, the proposal would assist 6,000 Michiganders, produce 2,000 rental housing units, and leverage an additional $380 million in private funding while creating 1,600 jobs. “This new housing investment will...
Cincinnati, OHmultihousingnews.com

Pennrose Begins LGBTQ-Friendly Senior Redevelopment

A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has broken ground on John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit community in Cincinnati. The $13 million redevelopment will be the city’s first fully affordable housing community dedicated to LGBTQ seniors. The community is expected to come online next summer. Fifth Third...
Real Estateprimepublishers.com

Shares Details on Affordable Housing

Since so much talk these days is about Affordable Housing it might be helpful to have some background information about it, and its difference from low income housing. Low income housing dates as far back as the 19th century, as efforts were being made by the government even then to improve the living conditions for Americans living in substandard conditions primarily in urban areas. People eligible for public housing are those whose yearly income is at or below 50% of the mean income for families living in the community. They might be the elderly, persons with disabilities, families or those receiving public assistance.
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Advocates dig in on affordable housing project

Local and state politicians, housing advocates and members of the public gathered in a hot parking lot near the intersection of Seventh and Hendricks streets last Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking for the first affordable housing complex to be built in Port Townsend in more than 15 years. Olympic Community...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

Michigan's Aug. 3 elections are soon - here's what's on the ballot in Metro Detroit

LANSING, Mich. - The first Michigan election since 2020's pivotal November General Election is scheduled for the first week of August. Fifty-three counties have local races that people will be voting in on Aug. 3. Typically, open ballots not in election years or even midterm years spur less turnout. That's why Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been pushing the upcoming races.
Michigan Statewcsx.com

Michigan’s I-75 is Closed – Find Out Where!

We all love to complain about Michigan’s roads and here is another Michigan road horror story to add to our ever-expanding lists. The northbound lanes of I-75 in southern Oakland County are closed from I-696 to 12 Mile road. These lanes are closed through the weekend for emergency repairs due...
Michigan StateAlpena News

Promoting affordable energy and health for all Michigan families

When my daughter was 2, she came down with what we assumed was an ordinary cold. Within two days, her condition got worse, and she was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Not long before, a colleague’s infant child had been hospitalized because of RSV, so I was afraid of what might be in store for my own family.

Comments / 2

Community Policy