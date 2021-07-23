Coming Soon to Michigan: LGBTQ-Friendly Affordable Senior Housing in Ferndale

Since so much talk these days is about Affordable Housing it might be helpful to have some background information about it, and its difference from low income housing. Low income housing dates as far back as the 19th century, as efforts were being made by the government even then to improve the living conditions for Americans living in substandard conditions primarily in urban areas. People eligible for public housing are those whose yearly income is at or below 50% of the mean income for families living in the community. They might be the elderly, persons with disabilities, families or those receiving public assistance.