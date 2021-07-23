Coming Soon to Michigan: LGBTQ-Friendly Affordable Senior Housing in Ferndale
Rev. Dr. Roland Stringfellow, senior minister and teacher of Metropolitan Community Church of Detroit (MCC-D), announced at last Sunday’s service that the church was partnering with Affirmations and SAGE Metro Detroit to bring affordable LGBTQ-friendly housing for older adults to Ferndale. The three groups are working in conjunction with Full Circle Properties and have recently secured tax credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.pridesource.com
