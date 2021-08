By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody and is facing arson and domestic assault-related charges. According to Pa. State Police, Joseph Hawk was arrested on Sunday morning. On Saturday night, police were searching for Hawk, who allegedly set fire to a home following a domestic incident. Police say that troopers received tips with Hawk’s whereabouts and upon arrival, Hawk barricaded himself in a tree house. Police say Hawk peacefully surrounded without incident and was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Armstrong County Jail. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.