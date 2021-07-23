This Burger at D.C.’s Pogiboy Is Savory, Sweet, and Distinctly Filipino

In Dish Decoded, we break down all the components, stories, and techniques behind a restaurant’s...well...dish that we’re obsessed with right now. For many Filipinx people, Jollibee is synonymous with fast food, particularly its shatteringly crisp chicken and spaghetti studded with fiery-red hot dogs. But even as the Philippine’s fastest-growing restaurant export expands throughout the U.S., it is far from ubiquitous. “Some people will drive three hours just to have a taste of it, which is wild,” says Tom Cunanan, one of the two chefs behind Pogiboy in Washington, D.C. “We thought, Why not do our own version here?”