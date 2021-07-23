Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Protective Role of Plastics in Packaging

By Ryan Anderson
foodlogistics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal warming poses a unique peril to the world. The good news? We're more aware of it, with 60% of the U.S. population recognizing it as a significant existential threat. We've seen major lifestyle changes take place in the United States and across the globe. Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles are up; more U.S. households are using solar power. The way people eat and buy their food has transformed in recognition of the environmental impact of livestock rearing.

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Sustainable Packaging#Food Waste#Plastic Waste#Food Packaging#European#Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Solar Power
Related
SciencePhys.org

Plastic accumulation in food may be underestimated

A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found in coastal waters, up the food chain. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth tested a theory that microplastics covered...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Paper Versus Plastic: A Sustainable Packaging Discussion

As consumer demand for more environmentally friendly packaging continues to grow, more brand owners are making a commitment to sustainable packaging. A panel discussion at this year’s WestPack show — which will be co-located with Plastec West, MD&M West, ATX West, and D&M West — will highlight sustainability issues influencing the choice of plastic and/or paper packaging. The five-show event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center, August 10 – 12, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Press

Humidi.co signals the end of single use plastics, with the launch of HumidiNaturals™, a plastic-free, packaging, and labeling solution

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry has a plastic problem. An estimated 1 million tons of plastic waste were generated from the cannabis industry in 2019. 75% of this plastic is believed to not have been recycled, as this waste piles up, so do the microplastics and nano plastics found entering our landscapes, oceans, and food supply chains.
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

How One Cannabis Packaging Company Is Trying To Stop Ocean Plastic

Dymapak, a manufacturer of child-resistant packaging solutions for a variety of applications and industries including cannabis, announced a partnership with social enterprise Plastic Bank to stop ocean plastic. The partnership was first launched in June 2021 with client HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO), an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Detergent Pods Contributing To Plastic Pollution

MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by Plastic Oceans International and Arizona State University reveals that washing machine and dishwasher detergent pods are contributing to the plastic pollution problem, leaking large amounts of untreated PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) into the environment, and possibly into the human food chain.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Time to dump harmful plastic production

Waging a successful war on plastic pollution requires more than talking trash. Policymakers and legislators must reduce the product at its source before it even has a chance to pollute. That’s why activists gathered at Sen. Alex Padilla’s San Francisco office on July 20 to urge his support for the...
Seattle, WAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Plastic Impact Alliance spotlight: Nikwax keeps plastic usage cyclical

In the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle stands a four-story, dark wood building with lots of windows. The Pacific Northwest sun shines down on a rooftop succulent garden and a deck of solar panels. The building is the new U.S. headquarters of waterproofing and aftercare company Nikwax, and like all of Nikwax’s products, it was designed with sustainability in mind.
California StatePosted by
NRDC

Fighting Plastic Pollution in California at the Ballot

Californians will vote in November 2022 on a ballot initiative to curb single-use plastic pollution impacts on people, wildlife, and climate. It was made official this week and NRDC, along with our partners, will work to ensure successful passage for a cleaner, safer future. For many years, I have been...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Plastic Possibilities: Focus on Future-Ready Flexible Packaging

As the global films supplier within the broad portfolio of India-based vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer UFlex, FlexFilms Intl.'s pioneering breakthroughs reach back more than 25 years. In 1995 the company was honored with the Best Paper Award for “Recycling of Mixed Plastic Waste” by the Recycle ’95 Davos Global Forum.
Eau Claire County, WIVolume One

Stemming the Plastic Tide: Tips to Lower Your Plastic Use

Plastic garbage is everywhere: by roadsides, in parks – even in lakes. It’s ugly, yes, but the problem goes beyond unsightly litter. Plastics take thousands of years to break down, so they’re not only our problem; they’re a problem for our children and grandchildren. These pesky plastics also wreak havoc on ecosystems. For example, plastic in the oceans is projected to outweigh fish by 2050.
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

good natured Products Inc.: How One Company is Taking Over the Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

Plastic pollution poses environmental and health dangers — and single-use plastics are exacerbating the problem faster than ever before. It’s no wonder that consumers and legislators alike are looking for more sustainable, eco-friendly plastic alternatives. For convenient, affordable plant-based products and packaging, one company continuously comes to mind — good...
Environmentwmar2news

U.S. Plastics Pact hopes to make all plastic reusable or recyclable by 2025

At Austin Resource Recovery in Texas, styrofoam is melted so it can be recycled. While hot, the gooey substance looks like octopus arms squeezing out of a machine. “From here we take these, and we ship them out to recyclers who take these and turn it into a reusable product," Austin Resource Recovery Director Ken Snipes said. "It could be a picnic table in your backyard, a parking block in the parking lot.”
EnvironmentEurekAlert

How green is your plastic?

Despite the best efforts of industry to work towards sustainability, most plastics (or polymers) are still made using non-renewable fossil fuels. However, researchers have now found an economical method for producing biobased acrylate resins. The study, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, shows how all the synthesis steps, from initial building blocks right up to polymerization, can be carried out in a single reactor (one pot), minimizing environmental impact.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Plastics and the Environment

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics. Israeli startup UBQ Materials says its science can recycle household waste, including food, dirty diapers and mixed plastics, into new plastic products. This little robot is cleaning up our beaches, one cigarette butt at a time. Cigarette butts are the most...
theenergymix.com

More Reusable Packaging Would Eliminate Ocean Plastics

Making more plastic packaging reusable could make ocean plastic waste history, while drastically reducing the volume of the material going into landfills, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Forum lays out three scenarios that show how much ocean and landfill plastic waste could be...
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Sandwich Skillets

As more consumers become concerned with the staggering amount of plastic in our landfills and oceans, Greencore Group is helping to reduce plastic associated with sandwiches. The brand recently debuted a new 00% fiber-based, plastic-free recyclable sandwich skillet in supermarkets across the UK. The packaging was created in conjunction with ProAmpac and offers moisture resistance to provide the same shelf life as traditional skillets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy