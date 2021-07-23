The Protective Role of Plastics in Packaging

Global warming poses a unique peril to the world. The good news? We're more aware of it, with 60% of the U.S. population recognizing it as a significant existential threat. We've seen major lifestyle changes take place in the United States and across the globe. Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles are up; more U.S. households are using solar power. The way people eat and buy their food has transformed in recognition of the environmental impact of livestock rearing.