Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Music From Prince

By crea
963kklz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years before Prince’s tragic death in 2016, he announced his 2010 “Welcome 2 America” tour, which was supposed to arrive alongside an LP of the same name. The tour originally went ahead without an accompanying album but now, nearly a decade later, Welcome 2 America is finally about to debut.

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Https Prince Lnk To
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Grimes Previews Another New Song: “My Label Thinks This Isn’t A Single”

Newly minted reality TV judge Grimes has also been trickling out information about her follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene, her first album for new label home Columbia Records. Before explaining that the album is a “space opera” about lesbian artificial intelligence, she teased a new song called “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord, where she’s apparently joining the staff. Now she’s previewing another new track.
CelebritiesYour EDM

Nitepunk Rages with Friends in Defiant “MTV” Music Video via HARD Records [PREMIERE]

Nitepunk’s latest rap-fueled, trap-tinged bass creation has hit HARD Records — and we have the exclusive premiere of the official music video out tomorrow. “MTV” is described as the producer’s most defiant piece of work to date, reflecting on the swell of commotion surrounding BLM protests, aggressive lockdown orders, and one of the most trying times in human history.
MusicBillboard

Revol Reels In Wisin, Yandel, Cosculluela & Zion on 'Ya Paso' Video Premiere: Exclusive

Wisin, Yandel, Cosculluela and Zion have teamed up on the new single “Ya Paso,” premiering exclusively on Billboard below. Helmed by Puerto Rican producer Revol under his label Update Music and distributed by GLAD Empire, the song’s infectious beat goes beyond just a summer anthem, showing some of reggaeton’s renowned pioneers in a new light.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday with new music from Courtney Santana!

It's time for another amazing Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday, with a name many Austinites will know well! Courtney Santana has more than 2 decades in the music industry under her belt, along with 15 albums. She's a veteran of the stage, a compelling public speaker, and a fierce advocate for domestic abuse survivors. Right now her touring schedule is blowing up with performances booked across Austin and beyond. You can see Courtney live this Saturday, July 31st at One-2-One Bar and on August 6th at Geraldine's. Be sure to follow her on social media for more show announcements, but for now, you have the hottest ticket in town! Here's Courtney Santana on the virtual WAA Stage debuting her new song, "On A Summer's Day."
MusicFox5 KVVU

Vegas singer Chadwick Johnson releases new music

Vegas singer Chadwick Johnson gives us a first listen to his new song, "The World Made Me." You can see him perform at The Space LV on Wednesday, July 21. Tickets can be purchased at thespacelv.com.
Cell Phonesflaunt.com

Paul Kalkbrenner's Next Music Move | A Single, a Video, an App, and a Show

German electronic musician Paul Kalkbrenner has been active on the music scene now for over 20 years, and he returns with his newest single “Si Soy Fuego”, accompanied by its own music video. The rhythmic and percussive song feels like ode to a man in love with live sound. Its vivid and unmissable feel is the perfect return to the stage.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Yasmin Williams: A New Voice in Fingerstyle Guitar

Acoustic guitar fingerstylist Yasmin Williams had a wide breadth of musical influences growing up in Washington D.C. Everything from go-go funk to Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana to hip-hop inspired her to pick up an electric guitar, and that amalgamation of styles remains the bedrock of the music she makes. But it's how she translates it all through her acoustic guitar, kora, kalimba, and a pair of tap shoes that makes the 24-year-old's latest release, Urban Driftwood, so captivating.
Musicnextmosh.com

Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”

Share the post "Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”" Iron Maiden have released a new song by the name of “The Writing On The Wall,” which you can check out below in official animated music video form. The track marks the band’s first new tune since the release of their 2015 album ‘The Book of Souls.’
Musicharrisondaily.com

Music Review: Prince's 'America' vault release stunning

Prince, “Welcome 2 America” (Legacy Recordings) Anyone who feared that Prince's vault was filled with nothing but Billy Joel covers, as the satirical website The Onion joked shortly after his …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

New Music From Tito Jackson Featuring Stevie Wonder

Enjoy yourself with groovin' music on Soulsations. Coming up it’s a new single by Tito Jackson featuring Stevie Wonder, plus Billboard’s #1 smooth jazz song by Wichita’s own Skinny Hightower. Also on the way are The Temptations, Whodini, The 5th Dimension and Seals & Crofts, plus inspiring gospel music from Travis Greene.
MusicBillboard

Watch Shota Shimizu's New 'Curtain Call' Music Video Feat. ONE OK ROCK's Taka

J-pop singer-songwriter Shota Shimizu shared the new music video accompanying the latest cut from his new album Hope, called “Curtain Call” featuring ONE OK ROCK frontman Taka. Shimizu asked Taka to collaborate on the track after the two got to know each other better through the [re:] project they worked...
MusicBillboard

First Out: New Music From Syd, Clairo, Kevin Abstract & More

With summer in full swing, there's no better time to update your seasonal playlists with new tunes from some of your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Syd's stunning...
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Hear Prince’s Song ‘Hot Summer’ From ‘Welcome 2 America’

In anticipation of the upcoming Welcome 2 America album, the Prince estate has teased the previously unreleased song “Hot Summer” via Tik Tok. “The #Welcome2America track ‘Hot Summer’ is now available to preview exclusively on TikTok,” proclaimed a message on the official Prince Facebook page. ‘Soundtrack your own ‘Hot Summer’ by using the song when you create your next TikTok video.”
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 24)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. DJ Nelson launches Flowmixx. Billed as a one-stop-shop for all DJs, Puerto Rican producer DJ Nelson...
Musicedmidentity.com

ÄTNA and MEUTE Weird Out in New Music Video

Two truly unique European acts, ÄTNA and MEUTE, come together for the weird and wild “Weirdo” music video – and it’s a blast!. Every now and then an email headline completely stops me in my tracks, and this was one of them: ‘Avant-garde pop duo ÄTNA partner w/ Techno marching band MEUTE on new single “Weirdo”.’ I’d never heard of ÄTNA or MEUTE, but everything about this subject had me wanting to learn more. So down the internet rabbit hole I went, and I was not disappointed! In fact, I was fascinated to see what sort of collaboration they would bring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy