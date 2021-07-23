New Music From Prince

It's time for another amazing Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday, with a name many Austinites will know well! Courtney Santana has more than 2 decades in the music industry under her belt, along with 15 albums. She's a veteran of the stage, a compelling public speaker, and a fierce advocate for domestic abuse survivors. Right now her touring schedule is blowing up with performances booked across Austin and beyond. You can see Courtney live this Saturday, July 31st at One-2-One Bar and on August 6th at Geraldine's. Be sure to follow her on social media for more show announcements, but for now, you have the hottest ticket in town! Here's Courtney Santana on the virtual WAA Stage debuting her new song, "On A Summer's Day."