The health care industry is experiencing a challenging time related to the supply and demand of licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and nurse educators. The expansion of Fletcher’s nursing programs will require an increase in space for classroom activities and labs and increasing the amount of nursing faculty employed by the college that will deliver instruction to the students. In recent months, Fletcher Technical Community College has secured commitments from a number of community partners that will significantly expand its nursing program by the 2024-2025 academic year.