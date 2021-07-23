The story of a teacher, a father and a husband

Spending his life inspiring kids from inside and outside the classroom, David Meysenburg touched the hearts of his family and community from Abilene to Salina.

In 2020, David was diagnosed with Adult Onset Muscular Dystrophy and the diseased progressed quicker than most patients. He passed away on May 5, 2021 and reunited with his mother who passed in December. His wife, Amy Meysenburg wanted to share the story of her husband.

“I would like people to remember him as just kind,” Amy said.

“He was just a really good husband and he was an exceptional father.”

As a Teacher

Born and raised in Abilene, David graduated from Abilene High School in 1992 before attending Washburn University for history and education. Later, David would return to university to get his master’s in school counseling and was close to completing a master’s in school administration. He started teaching at Garfield elementary and would later move to teaching history in Salina at St. Francis Ministries. The ministries take care and educate youth with psychological & behavioral issues and adults with special needs.

“Like the whole time we were dating and when we first got married, he would always say ‘I can’t wait till I can retire,” Amy said. “He didn’t like working and then he got this job. He absolutely loves it.”

David decided to expand his love for helping students outside the classroom and outside his school. He helped Amy, president of the Kids In Crisis organization, with organizing their annual backpack drive.

“He would always help with the backpack give away,” Amy said.

Once David got his diagnose, he kept teaching until it was time to retire to focus on his treatments.

“They [the students & school] were really like an extended family for him and it broke his heart when he had to retire,” Amy said. “He told me that ‘I always thought I’d look forward to not having to work’ but it broke his heart.”

With his retirement, the school decided to awarded David with their annual teacher of the year accommodation. Sadly, David passed away before he could accept his awarded.

“So when he died, they decided to not only go ahead and give it to him, but to name it after him,” Amy said.

Amy went on David’s behalf to accept the ‘David Meysenburg Teacher of the Year Award.’

At his funeral, David’s connections with students shined through a speech given by his previous student’s grandfather.

As a husband & father

Even though Amy and David both attended Abilene High School, they never really talked to each other.

Instead the talking started around 2009, Amy saw David again at a liquor store when she was buying drink for a party and she decided to invite him to join. The party would later turn into two and half years of dating.

While David chose to be tight with his money, he still loved to play the lottery. So, Amy would buy him tickets, here and there, with no real winnings. Until one ticket, David won $10,000 dollars and told Amy she could pick half the money or anything she wanted to buy.

She told him to buy her a ring.

“He had to call it a friendship ring that is what we called it,” Amy said. “We were 39 years old and I had a friendship ring with my boyfriend.”

In 2012, some people believed with the Mayan calendar ending on December 21, 2012 meant the world will end or be transformed. With the “doomsday” approaching, David proposed the idea if they lived past December 21, 2012, they would get married on December 27, 2012.

They got married on December 27, 2012 and David became father to her sons.

“He became the only dad they knew,” Amy said. “When I went over to accept the award, his co-workers were like we didn’t even know they were his step children. We just thought they were his children because he talked about them like they were his own.”

At his end, David was surround by the love his wife, kids and community.

“His last words were about the kids and I,” Amy said. “I want people to remember him as a loving husband, a loving father, an exceptional father and a champion of the kids.”