11 Months Later, ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Is Getting An Omega-Level Threat Raid At Last
Marvel’s Avengers, a game with a long-term eye toward being an ongoing live service, has struggled with its endgame in the wake of its launch in August 2020. Very early on, it was stated that like many of its competitors, it would have “ultra-endgame” content in short order, missions called Omega-Level Threats that would require four players (no AI partners) and be the hardest content in the game.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0