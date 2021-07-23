Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

11 Months Later, ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Is Getting An Omega-Level Threat Raid At Last

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel’s Avengers, a game with a long-term eye toward being an ongoing live service, has struggled with its endgame in the wake of its launch in August 2020. Very early on, it was stated that like many of its competitors, it would have “ultra-endgame” content in short order, missions called Omega-Level Threats that would require four players (no AI partners) and be the hardest content in the game.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel S Avengers#Marvel S Avengers#Omega Level Threat#Crystal Dynamics#The Omega Threat#Polychoron#Tachyon Rifts#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s Avengers Fans are upset over Thor’s MCU outfit

Marvel’s Avengers fans are quite disappointed about how Thor’s Endgame skin doesn’t include Stormbreaker. In an effort to save what many gamers consider a dead game, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have been slowly releasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe skins for the game’s iconic heroes. Skins like the Mark 85 for Iron Man and the Endgame suit for Black Widow.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Marvel’s Avengers is Hosting a Free Weekend Next Week

Square Enix announced today that it is running a Marvel’s Avengers free weekend from July 29 to August 1 to tempt players into a full purchase of the superhero action-adventure. The event coincides with the permanent launch of the game’s multi-hero feature, which allows players to use more than one...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Avengers To Get All-Access Weekend Trial On PS5, PS4, Steam, And Stadia Starting July 29

Marvel’s Avengers is an interesting case study to look at. It released late in 2020 and, despite having one of the biggest IPs on the planet, the game seems to have not done well at all for Square Enix. Still, however, they are committed to at least continuing their support for the game with a roadmap planned out for 2021. Now select platforms can also get full access to the game for a limited time weekend.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Marvel’s Avengers to Have Free All-Access Weekend From Thursday

If you have been waiting for your chance to play Marvel’s Avengers on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia, next weekend will be an opportunity to do so. Square Enix together with developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that a free All-Access weekend will be available to all interested parties from Thursday 29 July 2021 until Sunday 1 August 2021.
Video GamesEngadget

'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther expansion arrives August 17th

We knew it was coming, but the War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers now has a street date. Square Enix will release the free DLC on August 17th, the publisher announced today. Billed as the largest content update to Marvel’s Avengers since the game came out last September, fans can look forward to playing as Black Panther, with God of War actor Christopher Judge there to lend his voice to the character.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Experience Marvel’s Avengers for Limited Period on July 29

If you’re one of those wanting to try out Marvel’s Avengers, then you’re in luck. From July 29 to August 1, the game is available to play for free. This applies to PC, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. Xbox owners though have to wait a little longer. They’re going to...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Getting New Content Very Soon

Marvel's Avengers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia is getting a new content update on July 7, or in other words, five days. And according to the official Twitter account for the game, the update includes the "most challenging mission to date against the Super-Adaptoid." More specifically, highlighting the update is the new Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion content, multiplayer Mega Hives, and most importantly, the ability to finally play multiple of the same character permanently.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's Avengers Launches Free Update With First End-Game Challenge

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics launched a new free update into Marvel's Avengers today with the first piece of end-game content included. This first chapter is called Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, and it comes with missions that require full four-player strike teams at Power Level 145. Although the developers are recommending that players should be at the game's maximum Power Level of 150. These missions have been set up so players can run through them as many times as they'd like, however, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success only once per week. Here's a few more details from the team about the content.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Excited About Black Panther DLC

Marvel’s Avengers fans are absolutely amped to be getting the Black Panther DLC coming their way. War for Wakanda got so much shine on social media as Crystal Dynamics gave people a much better look at the slate. Anytime some new content for this game is released, the fans come back. Small DLC costumes dominate conversations around the player base whenever they drop. There are now eight playable characters, including newcomer Black Panther. Some more single-player content is headed your way. Check out what the company had to show today.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.44 Patch Notes (1.8.2)

Update 1.44 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings us the next stage of the roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers that they laid out awhile back, this time introducing the Omega-Level Threat Missions among other things. Black Panther isn’t coming until next month, but there’s still plenty to be found in this update for sure. This one will be 1.8.2 overall on Square Enix’s side, while it will be update 1.44 on PS4 and 01.000.020 on PS5 specifically. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.44.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Marvel’s Avengers War For Wakanda Expansion Gets Release Date

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel’s Avengers expansion Black Panther – War For Wakanda will officially launch on August 17 for all platforms. A day ahead of the launch, on August 16, Square Enix will air a new Avenger’s War Table broadcast going over the Black Panther expansion. War For Wakanda is completely free for all players and adds on roughly 7-8 hours with a new story campaign. Of course, it also adds on a new playable hero with Black Panther. Past all that, the expansion is the largest content update the game has received and will bring new villains, new enemies, a new explorable area, the Royal Palace Outpost, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy