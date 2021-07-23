11 Months Later, ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Is Getting An Omega-Level Threat Raid At Last

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics launched a new free update into Marvel's Avengers today with the first piece of end-game content included. This first chapter is called Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, and it comes with missions that require full four-player strike teams at Power Level 145. Although the developers are recommending that players should be at the game's maximum Power Level of 150. These missions have been set up so players can run through them as many times as they'd like, however, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success only once per week. Here's a few more details from the team about the content.