People love to talk about zero-trust right now, for a number of reasons. It has the word “zero” in there, which has some history in the information security world (e.g., zero-day vulnerabilities). It’s also a simple and eye-catching phrase, so it fits well into product marketing exercises. Selling “zero-trust” as a solution suggests that all of your problems will just go away—your world is going to be super easy as soon as you don’t have to worry about trust anymore.