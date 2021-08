Affordability remains the top concern for homebuyers, as illustrated by Zillow’s recent findings on the correlation between commute time and home sales. Short commutes were once a hot commodity in pre-pandemic times, but lifestyles have since shifted. The shifting priorities have spurred price increases in affordable areas with shorter commute times and price drops in expensive areas with short commute times. For example, homes in San Francisco and New York have experienced less intense price spikes, but homes in Detroit and Baltimore have seen dramatic upticks. It shows that people choose affordability over other factors and when given the chance, people will move where it is more affordable.