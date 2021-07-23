Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear Yes’ First New Song Without Chris Squire, ‘The Ice Bridge’

By Nick DeRiso
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes have released their first new song in seven years. "The Ice Bridge" is also their first without Chris Squire. The climate change-themed track, which you can listen to below, will kick off their upcoming album, The Quest. Squire cofounded the group in the late '60s and had appeared on every subsequent recording.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Squire
Person
Billy Sherwood
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Geoff Downes
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jon Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Bridge#Heaven Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Jinjer Debut Video for Blistering New Song ‘Mediator’

Modern prog metal titans Jinjer have just released a music video for the blistering "Mediator," the second single off their forthcoming album, Wallflowers. A wildly ambitious, dynamic offering from Jinjer is always to be expected and, even so, the Ukranian quartet consistently manages to keep listeners on edge, never sure of exactly which way the music will break from passage to passage.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear a Previously Unreleased Take of George Harrison’s Classic ‘Isn’t It a Pity’

A previously unreleased take of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” has arrived ahead of the release of the 50th-anniversary edition of the musician’s solo classic, All Things Must Pass. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” is closer in style and sound to the second version of the song that appears on the latter half of All Things Must Pass. Even still, the groove on “Take 27” feels a bit slower and deeper, the steady bass thumps driving the song as piano, delicate guitar, organ, and Harrison’s voice fill the spaces in between. The track was also released with an animated music video directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed of the New Zealand-based creative house, Assembly. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” marks the latest offering from the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, following an acoustic demo of “Cosmic Empire,” an outtake of “Run of the Mill” and a new mix of the title-track. The deluxe set, which was executive produced by Dhani Harrison, will feature an array of other previously unreleased outtakes and studio demos. The collection is set to be released on August 6th via Capitol/UMe.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The greatest delay moments of all time: 25 classic guitar tracks elevated by echo

In 2021, the delay pedal is a pedalboard essential. But how did we get there? That there are so many flavors of delay is testimony to the ingenuity of the pedal-building industrial complex, but also to the creativity of the players who have found new ways of using the effect. To paraphrase Isaac Newton, we are standing on the pedalboards of giants.
Musichennemusic.com

Yes release new track The Ice Bridge

Yes have released a video for “The Ice Bridge”, as the first track from their forthcoming album, “The Quest.”. Due October 1 and produced by guitarist Steve Howe, the project marks the band’s 22nd studio record, and their first since 2014’s “Heaven & Earth.”. “Much of the music was written...
Musicnextmosh.com

Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”

Share the post "Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”" Iron Maiden have released a new song by the name of “The Writing On The Wall,” which you can check out below in official animated music video form. The track marks the band’s first new tune since the release of their 2015 album ‘The Book of Souls.’
MusicRevolver

Hear Iron Maiden's First New Song in 6 Years "The Writing on the Wall"

Head to Revolver's store to score Iron Maiden vinyl, shirts, collectible figures and more. Iron Maiden are back! The New Wave of British Heavy Metal icons have just released an epic new song "The Writing on the Wall," their first new music since 2015's The Book of Souls. The rousing...
MusicRevolver

Hear Coheed and Cambria's Explosive New Song "Shoulders"

Last year, Coheed and Cambria battled the pandemic doldrums by writing and releasing an out-of-left-field sequel to Rick Springfield's 1981 pop hit, "Jessie's Girl." Claudio Sanchez and Co. aptly titled it "Jessie's Girl 2" and it legitimately ruled, but now the sci-fi prog outfit are back to business as usual.
Musicseattlepi.com

John Mayer Pines for a Girl, but Hankers Even Harder for the '80s, in 'Sob Rock': Album Review

John Mayer’s new album seems like the material of which Grammy nominations are made — but the question is, should it be up in a pop or comedy category? Not that “Sob Rock” is outrightly comic at its earnest songwriting core, but everything else about it provides at least a gentle nudge to the ribs, starting with the very overt slap to the knee that is the cover art and the funniest marketing campaign in recent music history. That campaign is really inextricable from the new record itself, a dare that invites you to enter the album already having laughed till you’ve cried, then stick around for a less ironic dab at the eyes.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear New KK'S PRIEST Song 'Brothers Of The Road'

KK'S PRIEST, the new band featuring former JUDAS PRIEST members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE), will release its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Original KK'S PRIEST drummer Les Binks (ex-JUDAS PRIEST), unfortunately, sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.
Musicgratefulweb.com

YES Today Launch Video For “The Ice Bridge”

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, recently announced they will release their new studio album THE QUEST on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1. The album was produced by Steve Howe, who says: "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”
MusicantiMUSIC

The Picturebooks Recruit Black Stone Cherry Star For New Song

The Picturebooks have released a video for their brand new single "Catch Me If You Can" that features Chris Robertson from Black Stone Cherry. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Major Minor Collective," which is set to be released on September 3rd. The band had this to say about the new single, "Ever since touring with Black Stone Cherry, we became huge fans, especially of Chris Robertson´s voice and guitar wizardry.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: The War On Drugs offer “Living Proof” of upcoming new album

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. We have proof there is a new album on the way from The War On Drugs! “Living Proof” the is the lead track and first glimpse we get of their upcoming album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The new song is a bit of a departure from songwriter/frontman/guitarist Adam Granduciel and company. It’s not the usual anthemic tune we might expect, but a beautifully restrained song, slowly building with a delicate guitar solo to close it out.
Musicmxdwn.com

Heartless Bastards Are Building Bridges on New Song “Photograph”

American rock band Heartless Bastards have released a new single today, “Photograph.” The song is off of their upcoming album A Beautiful Life due for release on September 10, 2021 by Sweet Unknown Records/Thirty Tigers. The song has a classic country rock intro though it quickly fades into a more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy