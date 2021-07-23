Crawdads are bait, breakfast

Dinner isn’t the only meal that’s worthy of a doorstep drop. “Breakfast is often the forgotten meal for consoling,” says Karl Worley, the chef and owner of Biscuit Love in Nashville. Starting the day with a great dish, he says, sets the mood for everything that comes next. Last year, to support struggling farmers and purveyors and help people access fresh food, Worley and his wife, Sarah, opened the Biscuit Love Pantry, an online shop offering local delivery of breakfast-y goods ranging from fresh eggs to milk to bacon, and their LOVE BISCUITS, LOVE OTHERS T-shirts raise money toward mental health and addiction treatment for restaurant workers. While he’s known for pouring love into his biscuits, Worley especially likes to brighten someone’s day with his mother’s breakfast casserole, which she made every Christmas. The make-ahead meal has just six main ingredients—including squishy white bread, eggs, cheese, and pork sausage—but comes loaded with flavor. “I love it because it allows for a fresh hot breakfast with minimal work by the recipient,” he says. “While I desire to be able to comfort people with words, I have the ability to comfort with food—I just feel like food hits so much deeper than my words often can.”